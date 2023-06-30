Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $15.54

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.18. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 939,867 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
