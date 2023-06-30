Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

