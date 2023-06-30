Casper 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.47 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $434.50 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,824,632,448 coins and its circulating supply is 11,136,929,156 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,822,423,327 with 11,134,848,514 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03851203 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,699,176.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

