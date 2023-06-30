CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Update

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CCFN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

CCFNB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

