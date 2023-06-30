CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OTGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
CD Projekt Stock Performance
OTGLY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.46.
CD Projekt Increases Dividend
About CD Projekt
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CD Projekt
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.