CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

CD Projekt Stock Performance

OTGLY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

About CD Projekt

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0368 dividend. This is a positive change from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.