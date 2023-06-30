Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Shares of Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 13900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Ceapro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of C$33.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.53.

About Ceapro

(Free Report)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.