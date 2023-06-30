Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Down 3.2%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.94). Approximately 9,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 92,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of £91.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.71.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

