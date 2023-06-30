CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 4,001 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

