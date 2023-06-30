CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $257.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

