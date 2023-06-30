CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 358,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $227.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

