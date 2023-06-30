CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

