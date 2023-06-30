CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after buying an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.24. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.