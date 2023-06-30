CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.74 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

SLV stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

