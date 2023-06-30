CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $708.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $758.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.