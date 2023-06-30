CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 153,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Enbridge by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 132,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 249,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

