CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

AJG stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.72. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

