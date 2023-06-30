CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $395.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

