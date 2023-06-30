CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,638 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.