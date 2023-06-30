CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 23,523 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

