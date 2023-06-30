CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

NSC opened at $225.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

