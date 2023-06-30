Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,396 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

