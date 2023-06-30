Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 616,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,294. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
