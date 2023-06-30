Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 85,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,788,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

