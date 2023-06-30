Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stake Lifted by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at $20,712,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,104 shares of company stock worth $6,319,611. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

