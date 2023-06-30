Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 8,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $20.61.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

