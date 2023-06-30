Chubb (NYSE:CB) versus Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Head-To-Head Review

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) and Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chubb and Admiral Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 0 3 10 1 2.86 Admiral Group 3 3 1 0 1.71

Chubb currently has a consensus target price of $241.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.65%. Admiral Group has a consensus target price of $2,265.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8,649.32%. Given Admiral Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Admiral Group is more favorable than Chubb.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 11.71% 13.13% 3.35% Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Chubb and Admiral Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Admiral Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chubb pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Admiral Group pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chubb and Admiral Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $43.17 billion 1.81 $5.31 billion $12.46 15.18 Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 24.18

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Admiral Group. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Admiral Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chubb beats Admiral Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. It markets its products primarily through insurance and reinsurance brokers. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

