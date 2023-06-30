Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Cineverse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cineverse Price Performance

Shares of Cineverse stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Cineverse has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Featured Articles

