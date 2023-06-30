CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,616. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.