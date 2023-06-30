Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.06 during midday trading on Friday. 469,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,410. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

