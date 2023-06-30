Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,310 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 634,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,922. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

