Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 1,902,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,524. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

