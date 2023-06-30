Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 860,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,070,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

