Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 75,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,036,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Clearmind Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

