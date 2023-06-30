Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

