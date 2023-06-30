Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

