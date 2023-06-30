Close Asset Management Ltd Has $34,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $165.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

