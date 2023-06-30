CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in CME Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.60. The stock had a trading volume of 391,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $211.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

