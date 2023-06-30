CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Performance

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 66,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.