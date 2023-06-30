Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Position Lessened by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOF. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

