Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,209. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
