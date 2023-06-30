Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.01

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 84021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cohu Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

