Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088,396. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

