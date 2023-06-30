Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.29

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $12.11. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,487.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $126,581. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

