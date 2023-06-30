Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.21

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.21 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 55.46 ($0.71). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 55.30 ($0.70), with a volume of 113,751 shares trading hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £282.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

