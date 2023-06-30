Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

SID has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $3,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 861,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

