Comparing American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) & Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 4.68% 1.76% 1.07% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.5%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays out 1,245.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $294.85 million 1.55 $9.81 million $0.14 66.64 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 29.29

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT. American Hotel Income Properties REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.34%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 73.22%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

