Comparing SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) & SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

SSP Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSP Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $1.14 billion N/A -$488.89 million N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSP Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SSP Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SSP Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

SSP Group currently has a consensus price target of $317.14, indicating a potential upside of 9,968.03%. Given SSP Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SSP Group is more favorable than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

Volatility and Risk

SSP Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats SSP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

