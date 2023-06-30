Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $391.54 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Compound has a total market cap of $391.54 million and $191.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $50.57 or 0.00166163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 70.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013483 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,006 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,663,293.52388093 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.15422331 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $64,796,411.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

