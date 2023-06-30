Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.