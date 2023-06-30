Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
